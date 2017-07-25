Tanzania: Lissu Remanded After Bail Application Flops

Photo: Daily News

Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court yesterday sent the opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Singida East Constituency Tundu Lissu to remand until Thursday to await an objection to bail by the prosecution in relation to the new sedition case that he is facing.

Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri will deliver his ruling on the matter following competing arguments by the prosecution, led by State Attorney Simon Wankyo and 18 defence advocates, who are representing Lissu, the MP under Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

Lissu, who is also the President of the Tanganyika Law Society, was arraigned before the Dar es Salaam Court to face one fresh count of sedition in which he is alleged to have abused the Fifth Phase Government led by President John Magufuli.

The accused pleaded "not guilty" to the charge. According to the Senior State Attorney Mutalemwa Kishenyi, for the prosecution, Lissu is alleged to have committed the offence on July 17, this year, at Ufipa Street in Kinondoni District in the city where he is said to have uttered several seditious words.

They include, "Serikali ya awamu ya Tano chini ya Rais John Magufuli ni ya kibaguzi wa kifamilia, kikabila, kikanda na kidini. Vibali vya kazi 'work permits' vinatolewa kwa wamishenari wa kikatoliki tu huku madhehebu mengine yakielezwa kupanga foleni uhamiaji... " Lissu is alleged to have further said, "Viongozi wakuu wa serikali wanachaguliwa kutoka kwenye familia, kabila na ukanda.

Acheni woga pazeni sauti... kila mmoja wetu tukawaambie wale ambao bado wanampa msaada wa pesa Magufuli na serikali yake kama tulivyowaambia wakati wa serikali ya makaburu.."

He went on saying that ".. hii serikali isusiwe na jumuiya ya Kimataifa, isusiwe kisiasa, kiuchumi na kidiplomasia kwa sababu ya utawala huu wa kibaguzi..yeye ni diktekta Uchwara."

Immediately after reading over the charge, the prosecution asked the court to deny bail to the lawmaker because he is facing four other similar cases bearing numbers 233/2016, 208/2016, 279/2016 and 123/2017.

The court was told that the presence of such cases was an indication that Lissu has been repeating same mistakes after being granted bail. The prosecution alleged that seditious words given were likely to create hatred in the society as they touch government authorities.

"These are not ordinary words because they are likely to cause hatred among Tanzanians and different government authorities.

The outcome of such disgust is of large scale if the accused will be granted bail because the words uttered touch tribalism, religion and regional differences," the trial attorney said.

Adding more salt on the wound, another State Attorney, Tumanywa Majigo, submitted that the court has discretion of granting bail to accused persons.

But, he alleged that under section 148 (5) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Act, the court is empowered to deny bail the accused person for his safety.

The trial attorney submitted that once released on bail, the safety of Lissu would be endangered because the words he is alleged to have uttered aimed at jeopardising unity and love among Tanzanians.