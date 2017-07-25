South Africa: 'Stubborn' Capetonians Still Using Too Much Water

Far too many Capetonians are being stubborn and still not doing enough to save water, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

Water consumption increased to an average of 643 million litres per day last week, compared to 613 million litres per day in the previous week.

"The fact that we are still 143 million litres over our 500 million litres per day target means that those who are not reducing consumption are playing with everyone's future in Cape Town," the city said in a statement.

"Failure to reduce consumption spells disaster for everyone."

The recent rainfall was not enough to end the drought and the crisis was not over.

City storage dam levels are at 27.4%, compared to 47,6% for the same period in 2017. The last 10% of water unusable.

Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg urged residents to adhere to level 4b water restrictions to ensure water reserves are built up for a "terribly harsh" 2017/18 summer.

Level 4b restrictions require everyone to use less than 87 litres per day.

"We are reminding those households who fail to reduce consumption that the start of the process that could restrict supply is firmly underway," she said.

News24