South Africa: Proteas Trio Named in Women's World Cup XI

Three South Africans have been included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) team of the Women's World Cup.

Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk , top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt and bowler Marizanne Kapp was selected in the ICC's XI after England lifted up the trophy in a thrilling final against India on Sunday.

The Proteas went down to the England in their ICC Women's World Cup semi-final in Bristol by two wickets.

Wolvaardt starred with the bat for the Proteas scoring 324 runs, which included four fifties.

Van Niekerk led from the front and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament taking 15 wickets including the best of 4/0 against the West Indies.

World No 1 bowler Kapp finished second in the wicket-taking tally taking 13 wickets in her seven games.

The Team of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 was selected by a five-person selection panel that comprised Geoff Allardice (ICC General Manager - Cricket, and Chairperson Event Technical Committee), former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former England captain Charlotte Edwards, former India player turned journalist Snehal Pradhan and former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar.

Team of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 (in batting order):

1. Tamsin Beaumont (England) - 410 runs

2. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 324 runs

3. Mithali Raj (captain) (India) - 409 runs

4. Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 404 runs and nine wickets

5. Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper) (England) - 396 runs, four catches and two stumpings

6. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 359 runs and five wickets

7. Deepti Sharma (India) - 216 runs and 12 wickets

8. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) - 13 wickets

9. Dane van Niekerk (South Africa) - 99 runs and 15 wickets

10. Anya Shrubsole (England) - 12 wickets

11. Alex Hartley (England) - 10 wickets

12. Natalie Sciver (England) - 369 runs and seven wickets

Source: Sport24