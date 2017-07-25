24 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IPID to Investigate After Man Who Pointed Fake Gun At Cape Town Metro Cops Is Shot Dead

The death of a man who was shot after allegedly pointing a fake firearm at Metro Police officers has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the City of Cape Town confirmed on Monday.

Mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services JP Smith said the municipality was co-operating fully with the police and IPID in the investigation into the incident, which took place at a roadblock on Thursday.

Metro Police officers on duty at the Philippi operation saw two men running away from the roadblock and gave chase, he said.

"One of the men then turned around and pointed a firearm at the officers. The officer fired a shot at the suspect and struck him. He later died as a result of his injuries," Smith said.

"It was later found that the firearm belonging to the suspect was a replica."

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed the investigation, saying the post mortem was being conducted on Monday and that all witness statements had been obtained.

He said it was alleged that the officer wanted to search the man and chased after him, after which the man pointed a gun at the official.

Source: News24

