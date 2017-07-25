Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Defies Security Blockage, Visits Ebonyi

Abakaliki — Vehicular and human movement were yesterday disrupted for more than six hours as the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),

MaziNnamdiKanu and his group numbering over 5000 defied the security blockage by the Nigeria police and other security agencies at the border between Enugu and Ebonyi states and made their way into Ebonyi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the IPOB leader and his group spent a long time at the Ebonyi border negotiating with a combined team of military personnel and police officers before they finally made their way into the state.

Hundreds of members of the group alongside the IPOB leader stormed the state in a convoy of over 50 cars and buses and held a meeting with members, supporters and sympathizers at EzzamgboJunction , about 10 kilometers away from Abakaliki ,the Ebonyi State capital.

Residents of Abakaliki were seen struggling to have a glimpse of Mr. Kanu thereby causing serious vehicular movement along the busy Ogoja road and other adjoining roads within the state.

Addressing members of the group, Mr. insisted that Biafra has come to stay adding that the struggle would continue until the actualization of the set objective. He decried the incessant killings of Ndigbo by Fulani herdsmen stressing the need for all Igbo leaders, groups and youths to rally support for the actualization of Biafra.

He further pointed out that no amount of intimidation, harassment and brutality would stop the people from agitation for the sovereign state of Biafra and urged the members to remain steadfast and committed to the struggle.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr Onyekachi Nwaebonyi yesterday said that though the people are not against genuine agitation but would stop at nothing in ensuring that no one disrupts the peace of the state.