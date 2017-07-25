Nigeria: 50,000 Applicants Jostle for 100 Aviation Jobs

Abuja — The Rector of the College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Captain Abdulsalami Mohammed has revealed that Fifty Thousand job seekers have applied for the hundred staff vacancy available in the institution.

Mohammed while encouraging the twenty six thousand applicants who were eventually selected to write the Computer Base Aptitude Test, yesterday, at the Federal Civil Service Institute, Abuja, to put in their best, also assured them that the employment process will be strictly on merit.

The rector who lauded the efforts of the public civil service institute, (PSIN), for being professional in handling of the recruitment exercise, also noted that the PSIN had employed the best modern computer based test that is needed for a credible employment exercise anywhere in the world.

"Our body is a body of excellence where it is expected to meet global standards, that is why we are bringing you here to the public service institute to conduct this exercise where the best and most qualified candidate will be selected for employment," he said.

In his response, administrator of the PSIN, Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo who advised Nigerian Institutions to introduce computer-based programmes in public and private schools so as to enable students come to terms with global best practices, also disclosed that exams for employment and promotion in the federal civil service will no more be an analogue process.

"What is happening today is for our national development. We are conducting a computer base test where we will get the best candidate with results obtained almost immediately after the test," he said.