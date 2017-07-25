Nigeria: Suicide Bombings Sign of Boko Haram's Weakness - Shettima

Abuja — The increasing rate of suicide attacks by Boko Haram is a sign of weakness on the part of the insurgent group, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has said.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and service chiefs,he recalled that two years, Boko Haram were holding unto 22 out of 27 local government areas in Borno but now they have been sufficiently decimated.

LEADERSHIP recalls that last Monday, at least 19 people were killed and 23 others injured when four women set off their bombs in the Molai Kolemari area of the city.

Maiduguri has been repeatedly attacked in recent months, with mosques, markets, camps for those displaced by the conflict and other civilian "soft" targets hit regularly.

The governor, however, assured that his administration is coming up with robust response towards addressing the issue of suicide bombing.

"Well its not constant per say, if you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs two years ago with the current state of affairs, there is cause for celebration to me personally even these suicide bombings is a sign of weakness on the part of Boko Haram, two years ago they were holding unto 22 out of 27 local government areas they have been sufficiently decimated.

"I am not underrating their capacity from the state but these are lunatics who basks on the opportunity of publicity to kill and maim so that they can get greater regard in the global Jihadist community, definitely we are also coming up with robust response towards addressing this issue of suicide bombing."

"We have challenges no doubt about it, I am not actually discounting that fact but when you put it in proper contest you will see that a lot has been done, they have been sufficiently decimated so that they can no longer hold on to any territory in the Nigerian federation," he said.

Asked on the essence of his meeting with the acting president, he said : it was an exploratory meeting for us to cross pollinate ideas on the rebuilding of the North East, the federal government has magnanimously decided to support us in the Bama initiative a very beautiful pilot scheme which we hope will be replicated in all parts of the devastated North East. Its an exploratory discussion and once it comes on stream you will be informed.

On how much is being committed to the project, he explained that " I do not have the mandate to state, its still in the exploratory case, its not for me to pass judgment on how much is going to be committed but its partnership that will certainly work.

Those at the meeting included the Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Gabriel Abayomi Olonishakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.

Others at the meeting are the - Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.