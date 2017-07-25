Nigeria: Army Confirms Redeployment As Airforce Apologises Over Rann Bombing

The Nigerian Army (NA) yesterday confirmed the redeployment of 52 general and 597 other officers engaged in both internal and external operations stating that it was a routing exercise.

This is just as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has apologized to Nigerians over unfortunate Rann bombing incident that took place on 17 January 2017.

Though there were scepticism that the redeployment of about 649 Army officers which came barely two months after a minor shake-up involving 147 officers might affect the army's internal operations.

LEADERSHIP gathered that all the officers manning internal security operations remain unchanged exceot for Operation Save Heaven which might face some hurdles because of the transfer of the Commander, Maj Gen Rogers Nicholas to the Army headquarters.

Maj Gen Nicholas held a parley with the Southern Kaduna people on Saturday where he gave out his direct contact to community leaders in case of any eventuality.

A memo obtained by LEADERSHIP dated 18 July, 2017 with reference number AHQMS/G1/300/207 and signed by Maj Gen IO Rabiu stated that Col K Abdullahi has been appointed sector commander, STF Operation Save Heaven.

Responding to LEADERSHIP enquiry, the Army spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman said postings and appointments are routine administrative and career development of officers.

"The present Chief Army Staff believe in planning hence instead of releasing postings and appointments in piecemeal, postings are now done on quarterly basis, except on special circumstances that bordered on exigencies."

"The list of the redeployment was released last week, precisely on 18th July 2017," Usman said.

Meanwhile, sequel to the official statement by the Defence Headquarters on the unfortunate Rann bombing incident on 17 January 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), being the service directly involved has apologized.

"It is important to reiterate that no NAF pilot leaves his base with the intention of going to kill the same set of people that he greatly sacrifices day and night to protect. The unfortunate bombing of innocent civilians in Rann, Borno State has, therefore, remained a traumatic incident for the NAF pilots involved and indeed, the entire NAF Community," a statement issued by the director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said.

"The NAF and other stakeholders are already taking necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident. For instance, they are engaging humanitarian organizations in the North East with a view to understanding their programmes and locations of such programmes in order to prevent gaps in communication," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed appropriate NAF officials to intensify humanitarian intervention schemes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Rann and other parts of the North East.

NAF said there is an ongoing medical outreach programme during which over 164 IDPs from various IDP Camps in Borno State have undergone free surgical operations in the NAF medical facility in Maiduguri. "The programme is still ongoing and is scheduled to last for another three days."

"The NAF solicits the understanding and support of all Nigerians and members of the International Community regarding the tragic incident. More importantly, the NAF again extends its most sincere condolences to all the families of the victims of the incident. The NAF assures the general public that it remains resolute in its task of preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria and ensuring the security of all Nigerians," the statement added.