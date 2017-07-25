South Africa: #GuptaLeaks - Another German Software Giant Implicated in 'Kickback' Payments

analysis

A second German multinational, Software AG, has been caught red-handed entering questionable commission agreements with a Gupta-controlled company in the hope of securing lucrative state contracts. A company that manufactures billboards and a letterbox consulting company also stood to rake in millions. By AMABHUNGANE, SCORPIO and NEWS24.

The #GuptaLeaks have already revealed how German software multinational SAP turned to the Guptas in their hour of need to clinch a R100-million contract from Transnet.

Now emails and documents show a second German company, Software AG, entered into an apparent kickback agreement with a Gupta-controlled company in an attempt to secure a R180-million contract from Transnet Freight Rail.

In a pattern that is becoming familiar, Software AG agreed to pay Global Softech Solutions (GSS) up to 35% of the value of the contracts it secured with Transnet, the department of correctional services, Mangaung municipality, Sasol and MultiChoice.

The Guptas' Sahara Systems was in the process of buying into GSS, an IT services company, at the time.

But, as the saying goes, there is no honour amongst thieves.

The #GuptaLeaks also provides evidence that Software AG's high-powered sales director, Riaaz Jeena, created a second sales commission agreement seemingly to ensure that he too...