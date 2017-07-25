Zimbabwe: Hospital Illegally Dumps Blood - Kids Use It As Lipstick, Nail Polish

A local hospital allegedly dumped blood and other medical waste at an open site in Mt Hampden, posing a serious health hazard to children who used the blood as lipstick and nail polish, a Harare court heard Monday.

AMI Hospital is answering charges of breaching the Environmental Health Act over disposal of the waste.

The hospital was tracked down after documents with its Belgravia address were found at the site by an environmental health officer.

Court heard that the material which included blood tubes, used surgical gloves, intravenous fluid packs and powder bottles, was dumped near the Beta Bricks site.

Children who were playing close by then picked the litter and started applying the blood on their lips and nails.

Parents then raised alarm and an environmental health officer based at Mt Hampden Clinic visited the site after which he alerted the police.

AMI hospital is being represented by Amos Muradzi. At Monday's hearing, the case was postponed to August 4 for trial.

Magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta is presiding over the case while Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.