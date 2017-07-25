Namibia: Hitman Headlines 'No Mercy VII'

Former world champion Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses will use his upcoming fight to inch closer to the big time, the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions stable announced on Monday.

The former WBA lightweight world champion and current WBO Africa lightweight title holder's fight against Saidi Mundi of Tanzania will be the main bout of the 'No Mercy Part 7' bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club on 9 September.

The main supporting bout will see the undefeated WBO Africa featherweight champion Sakaria 'Desert Storm' Lukas take on Mudde Ntambi Rabisa from Uganda, with Jeremiah 'No Respect' Nakathila also set for a return to the ring.

Currently rated fourth globally by the World Boxing Organisation, Moses needs to win to improve his ranking and move closer to a third shot at the world title.

With WBO champion Terry Flanagan of England scheduled to make his mandatory defence against WBO #1 Felix Verdejo, a win for Moses would put him back in the mix.

The 39-year-old Namibian will have to overcome a competent opponent who has only tasted defeat three times in 23 fights. Like Mundi, the experienced Moses has lost three fights, but has won a further 39, with one no-contest.

Also looking to attract a world title fight is featherweight prospect Lukas, tipped by pundits to be on course to joining Namibia's growing band of world beaters.

'Desert Storm' is currently ranked sixth by the WBO, and must continue winning fights to get into the top four bracket. With an unblemished record after 19 fights, the hard-hitting southpaw is expected to have the measure of Rabisa, who has a decent record of 27 fights, 22 wins, a draw and four defeats.

"This event is very important because we have The Hitman and Desert Storm defending their titles, and at the same time competing with the rest of the world to get to the number one spots in their respective divisions," said fight promoter Nestor Tobias.

The third title fight on the card will see the return of Nakathila, who will be looking to reclaim his WBO Africa junior lightweight title which he relinquished in 2016.

The gifted Nakathila's progress was stalled when he lost a close contest on points for the WBO Inter-continental super featherweight strap in Russia against Evgeny 'Happy Gilmore' Chuprakov. Nakathila goes into this fight motivated after an impressive TKO win against Varde Ndayambekwa in March last year.

A win for Nakathila will automatically get him back in the top 15 world rankings.

In another supporting bout, rising welterweight Mike Shonena will look to stretch his unbeaten record to 10 fights when he comes up against Limbani Masamba of Malawi.

Tickets are on sale for N$200, with a VIP table for 10 persons going for N$10 000.

"We have Nakathila, who is a talented boxer looking forward to claiming back the title he lost, and resetting his race towards number 1," said Tobias.

"We are also excited about the young amateur fighters who will be on display on the night as we continue to invest in the future of boxing. This is definitely something not to be missed," he added.