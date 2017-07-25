Djibouti: UN Agencies Partner With Government of Djibouti in Effort to Achieve SDGs

Djibouti — World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley and UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake met President Ismail Omar Guelleh today and discussed United Nations cooperation with Djibouti.

The UN chiefs discussed their commitment to support the Government to accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and Djibouti's key role in responding to humanitarian crises in the region.

"The country has made significant progress to improve people's health, particularly among children and women. Under-five and maternal mortality have been cut by half in the last two decades. Equitable and efficient health programs are essential, especially reinforcing Universal Health Coverage and intensifying the fight against possible epidemics, such as cholera, by effective surveillance and preparedness," said WHO's Dr. Tedros.

Lake said UNICEF and the two other organizations would support Djibouti's efforts to reach the SDGs, focusing on malnutrition, particularly among children, health and access to safe water and sanitation.

"Here in Djibouti and everywhere, investing in nutrition is one of the most cost-effective ways governments can protect children's lives and futures -- and support the long-term growth of their societies," he said. "This means working together across sectors -- including health, water, hygiene and sanitation, agriculture and even social protection -- to reach every child at risk. We encourage Djibouti to join the Scaling Up Nutrition movement -- and join the growing global movement to end malnutrition in all its forms."

WFP head Beasley praised "the strategic and central role" played by the Republic of Djibouti in helping the UN respond to humanitarian crises in the region, including the crisis in Yemen.

"The delivery of food, vaccines, drugs and other life-saving assistance to address emergencies depend on the logistics facilities that Djibouti offers to UN agencies," Beasley said. "Djibouti plays and will continue to play a key role in providing vital logistics for responses to both emergencies and development needs."

They also discussed a new UN Development Assistance Framework 2018-2022 to be submitted shortly for approval by Djibouti. It aims for greater synergy and complementarity among UN agencies, funds and programmes to support Government efforts and increase the multiplier effect of contributions to development.

For further information on the Scaling-Up Nutrition Movement: http://scalingupnutrition.org/