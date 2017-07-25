South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Finding a Place On the Slate May Prove Difficult for Lindiwe Sisulu

analysis

Over the weekend Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu officially "launched" her campaign to take over from President Jacob Zuma as the leader of the ANC. It is a campaign that marks a serious change from what we've seen in the party before. She appears to be confident of her chances, and seems to be proclaiming that she wants the Number One spot. But, despite her political career and achievements, there are numerous political problems in her path. Foremost among them is the political traffic jam at the top of the "Anti-Zuma" slate that is being assembled for December. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Lindiwe Sisulu is nothing if not forthright. She's never been afraid of an argument, and is happy to jump in and explain her view. Sisulu has also achieved something that many in top positions in the ANC have failed to do - she has never been accused of taking money for herself corruptly. Although, the DA's David Maynier would no doubt point to her use of private planes while Defence Minister shows that she is not above corruption. Sisulu has also never appeared to be a part of any one main faction within the ANC. She is not an...