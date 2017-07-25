analysis

The Traditional Courts Bill is back. Resuscitated in the National Assembly in January after two previous defeats, its purpose is to provide a legislative framework for the courts of traditional leaders and to encourage that their functioning be consistent with constitutional principles. By NYASHA KARIMAKWENDA and PHILILE NTULI.

Sustained challenges against the former iterations of the Traditional Courts Bill (TCB) twice led to its undoing, in 2011 and 2014. A central complaint against those previous versions was that despite documented instances of customary courts and mediation processes existing legitimately at family and village council level, the Bill nonetheless favoured senior traditional leaders. Further, it effectively locked citizens within apartheid boundaries with no recourse for opting out of the traditional courts system. The prior versions were also criticised for excluding women and vulnerable groups from equal and fair participation in traditional courts.

The TCB is one of a suite of laws that have sought to centralise decision-making power in traditional leaders as opposed to ordinary people. The others are the Communal Land Rights Act of 2004 (struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2010) and the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003 (Framework Act). This Act preserves the tribal...