25 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Op-Ed - Will the New TCB Live Up to Its Promises?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The Traditional Courts Bill is back. Resuscitated in the National Assembly in January after two previous defeats, its purpose is to provide a legislative framework for the courts of traditional leaders and to encourage that their functioning be consistent with constitutional principles. By NYASHA KARIMAKWENDA and PHILILE NTULI.

Sustained challenges against the former iterations of the Traditional Courts Bill (TCB) twice led to its undoing, in 2011 and 2014. A central complaint against those previous versions was that despite documented instances of customary courts and mediation processes existing legitimately at family and village council level, the Bill nonetheless favoured senior traditional leaders. Further, it effectively locked citizens within apartheid boundaries with no recourse for opting out of the traditional courts system. The prior versions were also criticised for excluding women and vulnerable groups from equal and fair participation in traditional courts.

The TCB is one of a suite of laws that have sought to centralise decision-making power in traditional leaders as opposed to ordinary people. The others are the Communal Land Rights Act of 2004 (struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2010) and the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003 (Framework Act). This Act preserves the tribal...

South Africa

Child Born With HIV Goes Into Remission

A nine-year-old South African child born with HIV has been able to control the virus without drugs for 8.5 years,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.