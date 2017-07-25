Uganda: Nile Breweries Donates to Nutrition Ward

Kampala, Uganda — Nile Breweries Uganda limited last week delivered a USh15M worth of foodstuffs package to the children nutrition ward, commonly known as Mwana Mugimu, at the National Referral Hospital in Mulago which included milk, silver fish, eggs, beef and other nutrient-rich items.

Director Legal and Corporate Affairs Onapito Ekomoloit said this was to mark the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Clinic in their bid to extend a helping hand to the public.

"As Nile breweries, we do a lot of things like our motto states; above and beyond. We are not here to solve the problems of Mwana Mugimu, but to demonstrate a partnership that will be long term," said Onapito.

Enock Kusasira, the Mulago Hospital Public Relations Manager, said the Clinic still needs support since the demand for services offered there is going up.

"Government efforts are not enough. We need interventions from the public. We need support from different corporate companies," said Kusasira.

Mwana Mugimu Nutrition Unit is Uganda's prime centre that medically handles nutrition complications in children.

Having existed since 1964, the centre is the largest and oldest health unit in Uganda dedicated to child nutrition. It has more staff, handles more cases and offers a wider range of child nutrition services than any other child nutrition facility in the country.

Complications resulting from malnutrition are currently widespread in Uganda, affecting about 54% of children, about 15 million of the country's 25 million children.

The incidence is even higher among the under five-year-olds, with one out of three children stunted.

Being the national referral centre for all acute malnutrition cases means that Mwana Mugimu (with about 60 health workers who include doctors, clinical officers, nurses and administrative staff) deals with urgent cases that cannot be handled by other facilities that do not primarily focus on nutrition as something to do with nutrition.

Others are general referral cases referred by health workers at health units elsewhere, in any part of the country, after assessing the severity of the problem.