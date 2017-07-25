Namibia/Zimbabwe: We Wanted It More - Mannetti

Brave Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti hailed his team's fighting spirit after overcoming Zimbabwe's Warriors in Harare on Sunday to reach the final 2018 African Nations Championship qualification phase.

Written off as no-hopers against the Cosafa Cup champions, Namibia's afflicted amateurs dug deep to put up commendable performances over two legs and secure passage into the next round, where they face the Comoros Islands, who dispatched Lesotho 2-1 on aggregate for a place at the mainstream competition in Kenya next year.

At a sparsely-filled National Stadium on Sunday, Zimbabwe looked on course to overhaul a 1-0 first-leg deficit when Prince Dube's goal levelled the tie before the break.

However, the visitors were resolute, before ultimately claiming a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory, thanks to the heroics of substitute goalkeeper Edward Maova, who saved one spot kick.

Petrus Shitembi, Hendrick Somaeb, Riaan Hanamub, Dynamo Fredericks and Immanuel Heita converted their efforts.

"I count myself fortunate, and I am very proud of this achievement that we beat a powerhouse like Zimbabwe. It is not every day that you beat a country like Zimbabwe. But over and above that, Zimbabwe were better prepared throughout the year," Mannetti told popular Bulawayo daily, The Chronicle.

Needing to win by a minimum two-goal margin, the home side failed to take the initiative and gave a disjointed show, while the Namibians gave a composed away performance.

On paper, Zimbabwe should have won the tie at a canter for several reasons, said Mannetti, who has persistently bemoaned his side's rustiness due to a lack of domestic league football for more than a year due to a shambolic administration.

"They had a league running, and have depth, and could drop some players who were at Cosafa to bring in some Caps United players who were playing in the [Caf] Champions League. We don't even have clubs playing in the Champions League, for that matter," said Mannetti.

"So Zimbabwe, individually and as a team, are better than Namibia, but on the day Namibia put up a better fight. I think throughout the two legs, we wanted it more, although we were playing against a stronger team than us.

"The boys defended well, created chances, and that was very brave of them. When Immanuel scored that penalty, we could not contain ourselves," Mannetti said of his side's against-all-odds victory.

The triumphant Brave Warriors returned home yesterday to begin preparing for the away leg in Comoros on 11 August.

The third round second leg meeting is set for Windhoek on 18 August. The winner will qualify for the 2018 Chan tournament to be held in Kenya from 11 January to 2 February 2018.

Tiny island state Comoros booked a third-round tie against Namibia during August, despite losing 1-0 to Lesotho at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

Reboame Koloti struck after only 12 minutes to get the home team off to an encouraging start, but they failed to score again, and bowed out 2-1 on aggregate.

Madagascar upset Mozambique 2-0 in Maputo after being held at home with goals from Bela Claudel Fanomezana and Njiva Rakotoharimalala setting up a showdown against Angola.

Another unexpected second leg result was Liberia defeating Mauritania 1-0 in Nouakchott through a Christopher Jackson goal six minutes before half-time.

But the win was not enough to erase the damage caused by a 2-0 loss in Monrovia last weekend, and Mauritania progressed to face Mali next month.

Benin squeezed past Togo 8-7 on penalties after another 1-1 draw between the west African neighbours, this time in Cotonou.

Warris Aboki gave Benin an early second half lead that Kodjio Sewonou cancelled out with 18 minutes remaining. - Additional reporting Nampa-AFP