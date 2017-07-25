South Africa: Minister of Police Unveils Integrated Multi-Disciplinary Tactical Security Plan for Ortia

press release

MEDIA STATEMENT BY MINSTER OF POLICE, MR FIKILE MBALULA

Kempton Park: Minister Fikile Mbalula together with the Ministers of State Security, Transport, and Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina, unveiled the anticipated, Integrated Multi-Disciplinary Tactical Security Plan today, for Africa's leading and busiest airport, OR Tambo International Airport.

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, applauded all Government Law Enforcement Agencies as well as the General Manager of the Airport, Ms Bongiwe Pityi, and for delivering the integrated plan as per the deadline set. "Last Monday, the 10th July, I publicly informed all South Africans, that I would be back at the airport today to unveil this integrated multi-disciplinary tactical security plan. I am here today, together with the relevant Ministers as well as the General Manager of the airport, to deliver on what I've promised," commented Minister Fikile Mbalula.

"This integrated multi-disciplinary tactical security plan is a first of its kind for the airport. I must applaud the bold efforts by the Minister of Police together with the contributions made by all relevant Law Enforcement Agencies in crafting a safety and security plan which seeks to address our various challenges pertaining to crime and corruption at the airport," commented Ms Bongiwe Pityi, General Manager, OR Tambo International Airport.

This integrated tactical security plan is built on the many contributions made over the past 10 days by the South African Police Service, State Security, Crime Intelligence and OR Tambo International Airport Management. The Departments of Home Affairs, Justice and Transport, have also endorsed this plan. Success will be determined by the need to effectively vet all employees based at the airport, as well as life-style audits, which will need to be performed on law enforcement agencies deployed at the airport. Given the volume of people, this will be done over a period of time. Furthermore, effective deployment and visibility of South African Police Service members at strategic, vulnerable areas of the airport over a sustained basis, is key.

"We will rotate Law Enforcement personnel on a consistent basis at the airport. We cannot have a situation where we have Law Enforcement members being based at the airport, over a number of years," commented Mbalula.

"We have committed to turning the crime situation around at the airport," commented Minister David Mahlobo, Minister for State Security. "We cannot fail ourselves in the execution of this integrated security plan. South Africans and visitors to our country are looking to us to effectively arrest this situation," commented Mahlobo.

O.R. Tambo International Airport is the biggest and the busiest airport in South Africa. The airport is not only a national key point, but also plays a very strategic role in the country, last year alone, approximately 21 million passengers passed through the airport, and therefore, on this basis, it remains the gateway to Africa as well as opens the door to millions of international guests visiting our country annually. Given this, its security is of paramount importance to the South African Police Service, as well as the country as a whole.

South Africans and visitors to the country, were further advised to plan their trips to and from the airport well in advance of their scheduled flight time, given the heightened security measures which will be implemented both at the airport and on roadways leading to the airport.

"We want to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused in future given that as Airport Management, we are currently working on a process of looking at how to effectively limit access to our frontal roads at the Airport. The roadway studies are currently underway at the airport to see how best this can be effectively achieved. Airport Management will over the next few weeks, communicate to South Africans, the possible impact this may have on passengers and visitors travelling to and from the airport. We do this, to ensure your safety and security, so please understand that in this regard, you may need to plan your trip to and from the airport well in advance of your scheduled flight time," further commented Ms Bongiwe Pityi, GM of the airport.

"I truly believe that this Integrated Multi-Disciplinary Tactical Security Plan has all the hallmarks for success. However we need to work smartly and effectively if we are to truly turn the corner on crime and corruption at this airport. To the leadership of all Government Law Enforcement Agencies and Airport Management, thank you for creating a plan which at the heart of it, speaks to restoring faith in Law Enforcement efforts at O.R. Tambo International Airport," concluded Mbalula.