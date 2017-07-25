24 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Double Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police have arrested a suspect who was on the run who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend aged 25 and her younger brother aged 23 on Sunday 16 July 2017 at Alexandra, in her house.

It is alleged that the suspect had a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. On the day of the incident he found the younger brother outside and asked him about his girlfriend's whereabouts. The younger brother called her, without saying any word the suspect took out a gun and started shooting, fatally wounding the girlfriend and her brother who was trying to stop the suspect from shooting his sister.

The woman died at the scene and the younger brother died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested for murder, and will be appearing in court soon.

The police are grateful for the information they received form the community, and are appealing with the community to call the Crime Stop Line 08600 10111 or SMS 32211 to report criminal activities.

South Africa

Child Born With HIV Goes Into Remission

A nine-year-old South African child born with HIV has been able to control the virus without drugs for 8.5 years,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.