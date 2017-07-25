South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Double Murder

press release

Police have arrested a suspect who was on the run who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend aged 25 and her younger brother aged 23 on Sunday 16 July 2017 at Alexandra, in her house.

It is alleged that the suspect had a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. On the day of the incident he found the younger brother outside and asked him about his girlfriend's whereabouts. The younger brother called her, without saying any word the suspect took out a gun and started shooting, fatally wounding the girlfriend and her brother who was trying to stop the suspect from shooting his sister.

The woman died at the scene and the younger brother died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested for murder, and will be appearing in court soon.

The suspect was arrested for murder, and will be appearing in court soon.