South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested With Two Illegal Firearms and Ammunition in Two Separate Incidents in Harare

Efforts to fight the proliferation of illegal firearms in the Harare area have once again resulted in two more firearms being recovered in two days in Harare.

On Friday, 2017-07-21 at about 19:30 three unidentified males entered business premises at 40 Block, Makhaza, Khayelitsha. They pointed the two workers with firearms and demanded cash. The suspects managed to take two cellular telephones, but one of them was apprehended by the victim and was assaulted before he attempted to flee the scene. Police members who were in the vicinity patrolling arrived on the scene, and apprehended the suspect. Members also recovered a revolver that was broken in pieces due to the wrestling with the victims. Also on the scene was four live rounds. No shots were fired during this incident. A 29 year old suspect was arrested and is currently in hospital under police guard. Once discharged he will be charged for business robbery and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident on Saturday, 2017-07-22 at about 22:00 members noticed a suspicious white Hyunday Accent with three occupants in Oscar Mpetha Drive, Mandela Park, and Khayelitsha. As police gave indication for the driver to stop, he instead sped off. Following a pursuit the driver stopped and two of the occupants jumped out and ran away. The driver was cornered and a searched was conducted in the vehicle. Members recovered a. 38 Special revolver loaded with six live rounds. A 36 year old suspect was arrested for the possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

Once charged, both suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.

