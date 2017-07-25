Maragua parliamentary aspirant Sam Wairimu is set to appear in court today following his arrest Monday night.

Kandara police boss Gregory Mutiso said Mr Wairimu was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by a suspect who had been arrested for allegedly assaulting the candidate.

Drama started last week when Mr Wairimu, who is contesting as an independent, was rescued by police officers at 5:30 in the morning at a lodging in Kenol town after he made a distress call.

Mr Wairimu was bleeding profusely when the police broke into the room, Mr Mutiso said.

FIGHTING

He said the candidate was taken to a hospital in Kenol for treatment while the suspected culprit was taken to Kabati Police Station.

"At the police station the suspect narrated why he was fighting the candidate," said Mr Mutiso, "he accused Mr Wairimu of trying to sodomise him."

The police boss added that they had to wait for Mr Wairimu to recuperate before arresting him.

He said Mr Wairimu will face sodomy charges and the other suspect physical assault charges.

POLITICAL WAR

However Mr Wairimu gave a different account over the incident alleging that the whole ordeal was as a result of political wars from his rivals whom he said were scared due to his rising political star.

The aspirant said an unknown person broke into a hotel room where he was spending the night and viciously clobbered him with a wooden bar that had nails on it.

Mr Wairimu said neighbours who responded to his screams locked his door from outside, locking him inside with his attacker as they called the police for help.

However Mr Mutiso said the two were fighting over unknown reasons adding that blood was splattered all over the hotel room.

He said both sustained injuries.