South Africa: Murder Accused Sentenced to 25 Years' Imprisonment

press release

Mtunzini High Court convicted and sentenced two accused, Malusi Mdlalose (28) and Bonginkosi Ngobese (49) for murder and kidnapping of Maxwell Thandanani Skhakhane (56). Mdlalose was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder and 5 years for kidnapping and Ngobese was sentenced 25 years imprisonment for murder.

On 25 January 2016 at about 12:00, a white Toyota Tazz was seen driven from Mountain View area in Eshowe and just stopped by the T-junction which joined the R66 road. A man who was inside the vehicle was heard screaming telling people to take the number plate of that vehicle because the suspects were going to kill him. Fortunately, there were some people in the vicinity who were working along that road and they were able to take the number plate, the vehicle drove off with the deceased at about 25 meters away when gunshots were heard and the deceased was thrown out of the vehicle. The matter was reported to the police and a case of kidnapping and murder was registered at Eshowe police station.

On the 6 February 2016, the accused Mdlalose who was the driver was arrested which led to the arrest of his accomplice, Bonginkosi Ngobese who was subsequently arrested. Both accused appeared in court several times until they were found guilty and sentenced. The third suspect Thamsanqa Nzuza (34) was later arrested on 3 February 2017 and he is still attending court.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused. "We are pleased with the great commitment and dedication shown by the members in solving this case," he said.