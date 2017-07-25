25 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KCB Rugby Player Shot Dead in Kasarani

By Stella Cherono and Ayumba Ayodi

A rugby player was on Monday night shot dead by unknown people in Santon area, Kasarani in Nairobi County.

The gunmen did not take anything from the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) rugby player, identified as James Kilonzo.

Kasarani OCPD Robinson Mboloi said Mr Kilonzo was accosted by two armed men who shot him and fled.

The player died while undergoing treatment at St Francis Hospital.

The Kenya Rugby fraternity mourned the death of the KCB centee, who propelled the bankers to Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup victories last season.

He was named man-of-the-tour when KCB visited South Africa for two weeks early this month.

KCB Secretary John Ojara and Kenya Rugby Union's communications and media manager Michael Kwambo said rugby has been robbed yet another great rugby talent.

In January this year, Homeboyz prop and Kenya Simbas trialist Andrew Wekesa Weeks was attacked and stabbed to death by thugs in Mlolongo.

