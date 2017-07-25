Kenya: Kariobangi's Dream Takes Shape in GOtv Shield

Kariobangi Sharks' ambition of bagging their first major silverware since the club's formation is firmly on course following Sunday's convincing 3-1 victory in GOtv Shield tournament against 2014 winners Sofapaka at Nyayo Stadium.

The SportPesa Premier League side, which has achieved a ten-match unbeaten run in the local league, shot down experienced Sofapaka on Sunday, forcing pundits to take note.

Sharks, who are making their debut in the SportPesa Pemier League, were playing without two key players (Ovella Ochieng and Patillah Omoto), yet they managed to contain 'Batoto ba Mungu' to eventually dispatch them convincingly.

After the match, a modest coach William Muluya told Nation Sport that he is only focusing on one match at a time and declared his burning desire to win the domestic cup.

"If we manage to play like we did today in the quarters, we shall definitely advance to the semifinals. For me, the greatest ambition is to do better than we did last season, and that is to go past the quarter-finals. Once we succeed in that then we can set bigger goals. But let's get there first," he said on Sunday.

"We are missing three players but the ones who played have proven that they are good enough," he added.

Muluya was talking about forwards Patillah Omoto and Ovella Ochieng who missed Sunday's encounter as they are on a tour of Spain with SportPesa All Stars.

In their absence stood Masoud Juma and Paul Kamau who scored three goals between them and delivered a splendid performance throughout the game. The domestic cup quarterfinals will be played on August 19, and Sharks will face another sublime fixture against Eldoret Youth at a venue yet to be determined.

If they reach the semis, they could face champions Tusker and AFC Leopards, the only heavyweights left in the competition.

Weekend results:

Bandari 3-2 Nakumatt; Sony Sugar 1-0 Nzoia Sugar; Eldoret Youth 3-2 Savannah; GFE 105 0-2 Wazito; Kakamega Homeboyz 1-1 (4-5) Vihiga United; Tusker 4-1 Butterfly; Sofapaka 3-1 Kariobangi Sharks.

Wednesday's fixture:

AFC Leopards v Bidco United.

Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Vihiga United v Tusker; Eldoret Youth v Sony Sugar; Bandari v Sony Sugar; Wazito v Bidco United/AFC Leopards