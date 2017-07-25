25 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kariobangi's Dream Takes Shape in GOtv Shield

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

Kariobangi Sharks' ambition of bagging their first major silverware since the club's formation is firmly on course following Sunday's convincing 3-1 victory in GOtv Shield tournament against 2014 winners Sofapaka at Nyayo Stadium.

The SportPesa Premier League side, which has achieved a ten-match unbeaten run in the local league, shot down experienced Sofapaka on Sunday, forcing pundits to take note.

Sharks, who are making their debut in the SportPesa Pemier League, were playing without two key players (Ovella Ochieng and Patillah Omoto), yet they managed to contain 'Batoto ba Mungu' to eventually dispatch them convincingly.

After the match, a modest coach William Muluya told Nation Sport that he is only focusing on one match at a time and declared his burning desire to win the domestic cup.

"If we manage to play like we did today in the quarters, we shall definitely advance to the semifinals. For me, the greatest ambition is to do better than we did last season, and that is to go past the quarter-finals. Once we succeed in that then we can set bigger goals. But let's get there first," he said on Sunday.

"We are missing three players but the ones who played have proven that they are good enough," he added.

Muluya was talking about forwards Patillah Omoto and Ovella Ochieng who missed Sunday's encounter as they are on a tour of Spain with SportPesa All Stars.

In their absence stood Masoud Juma and Paul Kamau who scored three goals between them and delivered a splendid performance throughout the game. The domestic cup quarterfinals will be played on August 19, and Sharks will face another sublime fixture against Eldoret Youth at a venue yet to be determined.

If they reach the semis, they could face champions Tusker and AFC Leopards, the only heavyweights left in the competition.

Weekend results:

Bandari 3-2 Nakumatt; Sony Sugar 1-0 Nzoia Sugar; Eldoret Youth 3-2 Savannah; GFE 105 0-2 Wazito; Kakamega Homeboyz 1-1 (4-5) Vihiga United; Tusker 4-1 Butterfly; Sofapaka 3-1 Kariobangi Sharks.

Wednesday's fixture:

AFC Leopards v Bidco United.

Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Vihiga United v Tusker; Eldoret Youth v Sony Sugar; Bandari v Sony Sugar; Wazito v Bidco United/AFC Leopards

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.