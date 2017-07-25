24 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Seven Suspects Apprehended for House Robbery in Philippi-East

Philippi East Police arrested suspects between the ages of 15 and 21 years for house robbery and for being in possession of stolen property yesterday morning (Sunday, 2017-07-23) at about 07:25.

SAPS members received a complainant of house robbery where the complainant reported that suspects broke the door open at Nondlwana Street, Lower Cross Roads and pointed him with a firearm. They took his car, a red Polo, two cellular telephones, two laptops and fled the scene.

Police spotted the vehicle in Symphony Way and gave chase. The vehicle came to a stopped when it was stuck between the shacks. Seven occupants all from Lower Cross Roads were found in the vehicle and arrested.

One firearm with no serial number was found next to the driver seat, three silver pangas and nine cellular phones in their possessions.

The suspects will appear in Athlone Magistrate Court today (Monday, 2017-07-24) on charges of house robbery and being in possession of stolen property.

