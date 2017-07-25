22 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Presidential Inputs Scheme to Expand Scope

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture

Preparations for the 2017 /18 summer cropping season have started, with Government indicating the expansion of the Presidential Inputs Scheme to include pulses (cowpeas, beans, groundnuts, and roundnuts).

The scheme also caters for maize, small grains and cotton farmers. The Presidential Inputs Scheme is meant to ensure household food security.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made said crops such as sugarbeans, cowpeas, groundnuts, roundnuts and other related pulses will be included under the scheme.

"Command Agriculture programme, which catered for maize and wheat, will from next season also include soyabean production," he said.

Dr Made said he was happy with the land preparations for the next season.

The Presidential Inputs Scheme will cater for one million households, an increase from the 800 000 families that benefited from the programme last year.

Presenting the 2016 annual budget review and outlook for 2017 on Thursday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa said mobilisation of financial resources, procurement of seeds, fertilisers and chemicals was underway.

Command Agriculture will include wheat, livestock, fisheries and wildlife, with $334 million that will be unveiled for the programmes. "This will be complemented by the Presidential Input Scheme valued at $153,1 million to cater for about 1,8 million rural households. Under the Presidential Input Scheme, cotton will be supported to the tune of $60 million, catering for 400 000 households, with grain production taking up $52,9 million and the balance supporting oilseed crops such as soyabeans," he said.

Last season, the private sector supported agriculture to the tune of $264 million.

The private sector participation included support from Sakunda Holdings on the 2016/ 17 season Command Agriculture and for the 2017 winter wheat programme.

Minister Chinamasa recently pledged support to companies investing in research and development.

Zimbabwe

It's Better to Share Than Lose Everything, White Farmers Told

Zimbabwe's Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) has reportedly urged white South African farmers to agree to a deal to share… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.