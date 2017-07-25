Zimbabwe: Karate Tourney Begins

Zimbabwe So-Kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation will today host the inaugural International Karate Tournament at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex, with over 300 karatekas from all over the world expected to take part.

Zimbabwe got the nod to host the international event after hosting two successful events, the All-Africa So-Kyokushin Karate Tournament in 2015 and 2016.

The international tourney, a one-day event, will see participants competing in different weight categories in the high school boys and girls, senior women and men as they battle it out for honours.

So-Kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation secretary-general David Mutemachani said Zimbabwe was humbled by the trust bestowed on the country by the Karate World Union to host the tournament.

"After successfully hosting two consecutive All Africa So-Kyokushinn Karate tournaments, we have again been favoured with the opportunity to host the first international karate tournament to be held in Africa.

"The tournament will be held at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on July 22 from 8am to 5pm. Over 300 fighters from across the world have registered to participate and we are humbled to host the big karate tourney," he said.

Sensei Samson Muripo, the former world champion, said they were all excited.

"It has always been my biggest dream to host a World Tournament in Zimbabwe one day, something I wish to be remembered for besides my achievement as the first African to be crowned World Champion.

"We are so humbled to be granted the opportunity to host the First So-Kyokushin International karate tournament.

"We are thankful to the stake holders involved in making this event a dream come true, Zimbabwe Karate Union, Sports Recreation Commission, the Government and Japan World Board for the support. Preparations for the tournament are going on well."

President of the International Karate Organisation KYOKUSHINKAIKAN: World So-Kyokushin , Hanshi Daigo Oishi, the 9th Dan from Japan, is already here.

So-Kyokushin is a style of full contact, knock-down karate in which contestants seek to physically overcome each other by means of punches, kicks and other permissible strikes.