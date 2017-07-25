Johannesburg — OLD Mutual Zimbabwe rugby squad face old rivals Namibia at the Under-18 Craven and Academy Weeks at St Stithians College today.

The Under-18s face the Namibians in a Youth Test at St. Stithians Jamieson while the two Academy teams battle at St Stithians Ridgway.

Namibia have proven to be Zimbabwe's nemesis at all levels of international rugby over the past few seasons and this year has been no exception.

Just last week, Namibia beat the Sables 31-26 in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup in Windhoek before their Under-13 and Under-16 sides dismissed the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Junior Sables 15-10 and 59-19 at the Craven and Grant Khomo Weeks in Bloemfontein.

Zimbabwe Under-18 coach Scott Gray, who has been tracking Namibia at the Craven Week, knows the calibre of opposition they will be up against.

"That's going to be a tough match. I was watching Namibia play and they are playing very well as a team, simple hard very physical rugby. That's going to be a massive challenge for us taking up to that physical level."

In the last 11 matches, Zimbabwe have won three time in 2007, 2008 and 2010 with Namibia being victorious seven times.

The other game in 2009 ended in a 34-34 draw in East London.

"There is no pressure. Everyone has lost and their (Namibia) Under-18 team looks like a strong team you know so we are definitely the underdogs going into that game and we are going have to man up to that physical challenge and then compete," he said.

The Zimbabwe Academy, meanwhile, will be looking to end the Academy Week on a high following their maiden victory at the tournament.

The Academy walloped Border Country Districts 64-15.