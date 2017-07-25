Nigeria: Group Kick Against Kanu's Call to Boycott Anambra Election, Says Election Must Hold

Enugu — Pro-Biafran agitators, Biafra Reformation Movement{BRM} Monday disassociated themselves from the threat by the Leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra{IPOB}, Nnamdi Kanu, that his members and other eligible voters would boycott the Anambra State Governorship Election slated for November 18th 2017 if the Federal Government fails to give a date for referendum.

The leader of the group, Ndubuisi Igwekani who made this known to journalists in Enugu, insisted that the forthcoming Anambra election must hold.

In his words, "anybody who said that election would not take place in Anambra State is making a mistake.

He warned that if the election fails to hold, the enemy would impose a leader on the people because there would not be any vacuum in the government house.

Igwekani further stressed that they needed a platform to tell the Federal Government that they were not happy, saying that there was need for the Federal Government to recognize them as people of Biafra.

He urged all those agitating for restoration of Biafra to sit down and know the best way to pursue their interest, stressing that there was need to bring other states in the defunct Biafra especially the riverine areas and convince them to join the struggle