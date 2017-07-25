23 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Albino Killers Blame Satan, Court Hands 6-Year Jail Term

By Maurice Nkawihe- Nyasa Times,

Lilongwe Magistrate court has slapped with jail term eight people who blamed Satan for conspiring and killing a woman with albinism in Dowa district last year.

The court on Tuesday handed the eight with six years imprisonment with hard labour who conspired and murdered 21-year-old Eneles Nkhata in April 2016 in Madisi, Dowa .

The convicts are Jezmond Baluwa 40, Steve Ching'ombe, Isaac Msambalume, Kaluzi Kamangen, Damison Manyoni 56, Damiano Phiri 33, McDonald Kanyerere 36 and Gerald Phiri.

The Lilongwe Magistrates Court's ruling follows another ruling by the Mponela Magistrate court which earlier on had sentenced the deceased's uncle, Gerald Phiri to 17 years imprisonment with hard labour as prime convict in the case.

Phiri is said to have connived with his friend Medison Madzialenga to murder Nkhata and sell her bones.

In April last year Phiri traveled to Dowa where his niece, the deceased was staying with her grandmother; whilst there, he connived with the other offenders who were in Lilongwe to follow him to Dowa where the crime was committed.

In mitigation, they all blamed Satan for their conduct claiming they wanted to source capital to venture into legit business as they were tired of living in dare poverty.

Principle Magistrate Patrick Chirwa ignored their plea for leniency and described their behavior as inhumane and against the prevailing norms of society.

Malawi

