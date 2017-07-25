Malawi: Nyasa Wins On Mkwate's Magic - Malawi TNM Super League

Mike Mkwate scored the only goal at Chilomoni Stadium (formerly MDC) that earned inconsistent Nyasa Big Bullets maximum points in the ongoing TNM Super League against bottom ranked Dwangwa United.

Bullets, who were coming from a 2-1 loss to Silver Strikers last weekend, began as a better team between the two with Chiukepo Msowoya and Nelson Kangunje leading the attack.

However, as it has been the case, the people's team passing game could not produce goals with Msowoya yet to score since returning from South Africa.

The lakeshore side's only chance in the first half came with only five minutes left before recess but Bullets keeper Ernest Kakhobwe was equally good on it.

Soon after the break, Bullets interim coach Elia Kananji sacrificed Msowoya and Kangunje for Collen Nkhulambe and Ernest Petros. The change made an imediate impact with Nkhulambe having a hand in the build up to Mkwate's goal.

The former Premier Bet Wizard (then Surestream) player dribbled one Dwangwa player before releasing a shot that passed between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Mkwate's strike was the only goal for the entire 90 minutes despite Dwangwa's several efforts for an equaliser.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kananji praised the individual brilliance of Mkwate which earned them maximum points.

"We are happy having recovered from the loss we suffered last weekend. Sometimes you need players with skill to break the deadlock when goals are failing to come. And that's what Mkwate exactly did," said Kananji.

The win fired Bullets to second position on the log table with 18 points from 11 games, 7 points behind league leaders and their fierce rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who beat Chitipa United 2-1 on the same day. Wanderers however have played a game less than Bullets.

