South Africa: SA's Dellieu Makes Deaflympics Freestyle Final in Turkey

South Africa had another athlete reaching a final at the Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, at the weekend.

Originally not through to the finals of the 100-metre freestyle event, Pierre Dellieu saw Lady Luck smiling on him when two swimmers scratched from the final.

That meant the Grade 11 pupil at St Vincent for the Deaf in Johannesburg made his first international final.

He went on to take eighth spot with a personal best 54.64sec.

'I'm so surprised that I got through to the final and I was so happy,' Dellieu told Team SA from Turkey. 'I stood behind the block and told myself that I must just swim until I touch the wall then I'd be feeling so good because I did well.

'I kept pushing myself, telling myself "no pain no gain" and how hard I've been working to get here and have a good time

'Now all those early morning training and afternoon training sessions and being in the gym is worth it.

'As I touched the wall and saw my time, I felt so good because it's my first international and now I know my hard work is paying off and I can't give up on my dreams of success,' said the 19-year-old.

'I want to thank my mom and friends, and coach for keeping me in their prayers and standing right behind me. Thank you to South Africa who have been rooting for us here in Turkey. Me and the rest of the team really appreciate your support.

Sunday saw a rest day for athletes and Monday will feature Simo Jiyane in track action, having qualified for the 100m semi-final with an 11.49sec run in the heats.