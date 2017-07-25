South Africa's charge in the pool at the Fina Aquatic World Championships in Budapest, Hungary was something more like a crawl on Sunday and sports fans will hope Monday brings more joy.

None of the six swimmers in action progressed further than their heats in the impressive Duna Arena.

Rio Olympics gold medallist Adam Peaty was quickest in the 100-metre breaststroke, the Englishman clocking 58.21 seconds in the heats.

But there was no sign of Rio silver medallist Cameron van der Burgh with the news that he's concentrating on the non-Olympic 50m distance at these championships.

The two SA men's swimmers in action were Brent Szurdoki and Rio Olympian Doug Erasmus. The former clocked 3:54.34 in the 400m freestyle which wasn't enough to go through, Canadian Jeremy Bagshaw best on the morning with a 3:48.82 time.

Erasmus was 10th in his 50m butterfly heat, also good enough to progress. Ukraine swimmer Andrii Govorov was quickest with a 22.92sec.

Women's action saw Johannesburg teenager Kate Beavon in the 400m freestyle.

She was eighth in heat two with a time of 4:20.82. That saw her 10.75sec behind Portuguese winner Diana Duares and 27th quickest of 36 finishers.

In the 4×100 freestyle relay South Africa ended last in the second of two heats.

In action again, Beavon combined with Commonwealth Games swimmer Erin Gallagher, Sam Randle and Kaylene Corbett for a time of 3:57.83, 22.65sec behind heat winners Australia.

That meant South Africa were slowest of the 13 squads entered into the relay event.