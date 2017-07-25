Mauritius: MOU Paves the Way for Training in Nursing and Paramedical Fields

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) providing for the training of both Mauritian and international students in Nursing and Paramedical fields was signed on 21 July 2017 in Port Louis between Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd and the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life.

Under the MoU, a diploma course in nursing will be conducted by Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd in Pamplemousses in collaboration with the Central Nursing School and the Mauritius Institute of Health. The awarding body will be the Mauritius Institute of Health. The course will start in September 2017.

The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, were present at the signing ceremony. Both Ministers hailed the event as an important collaborative step in developing trained manpower to work in the various health setups, whether locally or abroad.

The necessity to have high-end skilled manpower for key sectors as well as emerging areas of the economy was highlighted by Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun. She recalled that Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd had already entered into MoUs with international institutions namely Le College Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick of Canada and Waikato Institute of Technology of New Zealand for high-quality training programmes targeting local students.

She recalled that while previously nursing training programmes conducted by the Central Nursing School were meant to train future public nurses, the Diploma Course offered by Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd will cater for both public and private sectors' demands. "Training courses for medical technicians are in the pipeline and the door will be opened to students from abroad too," announced Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun.

For his part, the Minister of Health and Quality of Life welcomed the initiative which will contribute to the enhancement of health services in Mauritius through the provision of skilled manpower. Dr Husnoo pointed out that it is crucial for human resources to acquire expert knowledge and know-how so that they are employable and empowered to contribute to the public and private health sectors. He stated that a first batch of 60 students will soon be recruited to follow the three-year course.

Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd is a body corporate established under the aegis of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research with the objective of running training programmes to serve the emerging needs of Mauritius for a qualified and skilled human resource at middle-professional level.