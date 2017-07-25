Henner Rusch (KTM), Joern Greiter (KTM), JL Oppermann (Honda), Jurgen Gladis (KTM) and Shannon Rowland (Honda) did not disappoint the past weekend on farm Abbabis, where round five of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship took place.

The championship leaders in their classes all scored victories on a very well prepared and demanding track, during hot weather conditions.

In the Open Motorbikes Class, Henner Rusch (KTM) took the championship lead with his third victory of the season as Marcel Henle (KTM) could not start due to an injury. Corner Visser (Sherco) again proved his good form this season to finish second and strengthen his third position overall. Guenther Gladis (KTM) finished third on home turf, ahead of Kai Hennes (KTM) in fourth place.

Jorn Greiter (KTM) remains the man to beat in the Senior Motorbike Riders Class this season as he secured his fourth victory of the season to extend his championship lead. Werner Wiese (KTM) finished second, while the battle for third place was probably the most exciting of the day as Stefan du Plessis (KTM) finished one second ahead of David Brown (KTM) after more than three hours of racing.

In the Clubmans Motorbike Class, championship leader Jurgen Gladis (KTM) came in second after the first lap, behind Duard Wiese (KTM) who had an excellent first lap. Early in the second lap however, Wiese suffered technical difficulties and had to retire. Last year's Off-road Bike Class champion Kurt Hartung (Yamaha) finished second to earn his first podium finish in this class, ahead of Gunter Grassreiner (KTM) in third. Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) took the championship lead in the Offroad Bike Class with second place in Abbabis. Victory went to Jaco Husselmann (KTM) while Chris Snyman (KTM) finished third.

In the Development Class for youngsters, Levin Quinger (KTM) continued his winning streak to finish first ahead of Jeandre Godfrey (Yamaha) on a demanding track.

In the Open Quads Class, J L Oppermann (Honda) impressed with an immaculate and very fast ride to finish first. Gary Rowland (Honda), who had won at Uis, finished second ahead of Abner Abner (Honda) in third. Shannon Rowland (Honda) took victory in the Ladies Quad Class ahead of Julia Moth (Yamaha), who overcame technical difficulties to finish second.

The Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship will return to Otjihase, close to Windhoek, on 12 August for Round six of the series. Spectators will again be treated to a spectacular race and can experience the action from the pit area.