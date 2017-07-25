Namibia: Schools Awarded Certificates of Circumcision

THE Omagongati Combined and Olukolo Primary schools in Oshana region have been awarded certificates of appreciation after they recorded the highest number of boys circumcised in the region last month.

The circumcisions happened under the health ministry's voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) programme and were done at the Oshakati State Hospital.

The awarding of the certificates took place at the respective schools on Friday.

According to VMMC coordinator in Oshana, Harold Kandjii, Omagongati Combined School achieved 100% circumcision coverage when all its Grade 10 boys took the 'smart cut' last month.

Olukolo Primary School achieved an 85% turnout when 46 out of 54 Grade 4 boys were circumcised.

Voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) is the surgical removal of the foreskin of the penis.

Men, who have the procedure done, reduce by 60% the likelihood of being infected with HIV by an HIV positive partner.

This is because the foreskin is very vulnerable and contains cells that can be easily attacked by the virus.

According to Kandjii, the national VMMC programme is one of Namibia's main HIV prevention measures.

"The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) VMMC strategy aims to circumcise all males aged above 10 years with particular emphasis on those in the age group 15 to 34 years," Kandjii stated.

He added that the Oshana VMMC programme has over the past year focused its mobilisation efforts on pupils as well as students at tertiary institutions and on working men.

"The mainstay of the programme is the very active collaboration between the health and education sectors focused on complementing the national health programme and life skills curriculum taught in all schools," he said.

The principals of the two Oshana schools expressed their appreciation for being awarded the certificates.

They called on communities around their schools to work closely with the VMMC programme and to become circumcised in order to prevent the spread of HIV.