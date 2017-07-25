Namibia: Another Man Killed Over N$10

ANGOLAN national Domingos Joseph (26) was fatally stabbed on Thursday evening after an argument over N$10 at the Omupupa village in the Oshikoto region.

According to Oshikoto regional crime coordinator, deputy commissioner Naomi Katjiua, the deceased and the suspect were drinking together at a shebeen when an argument broke out over a N$10 note which belonged to the suspect at around 19h00.

"It is alleged that Domingos Joseph slapped the suspect, who retaliated by stabbing him with a knife once on the left side of the chest. He died on the spot," Katjiua said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder today.

The incident happened a week after a Sesfontein resident, Joas Mupeu (46), died in a hospital at Opuwo after sustaining severe head injuries during a fight with a 41-year-old man over N$10 on 14 July.