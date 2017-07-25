24 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Another Man Killed Over N$10

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Placido Hilukilwa

ANGOLAN national Domingos Joseph (26) was fatally stabbed on Thursday evening after an argument over N$10 at the Omupupa village in the Oshikoto region.

According to Oshikoto regional crime coordinator, deputy commissioner Naomi Katjiua, the deceased and the suspect were drinking together at a shebeen when an argument broke out over a N$10 note which belonged to the suspect at around 19h00.

"It is alleged that Domingos Joseph slapped the suspect, who retaliated by stabbing him with a knife once on the left side of the chest. He died on the spot," Katjiua said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder today.

The incident happened a week after a Sesfontein resident, Joas Mupeu (46), died in a hospital at Opuwo after sustaining severe head injuries during a fight with a 41-year-old man over N$10 on 14 July.

Namibia

National Airline Advised to Buy U.S.$15,3 Million Planes

An Air Namibia management committee recommends that the airline buys six planes for almost N$200 million, and do away… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.