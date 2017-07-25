SWAPO parliamentarian Bernadus Swartbooi has lashed out at the ruling party's governance style.

Speaking at a Landless People's Movement (LPM) gala dinner on Saturday at Keetmanshoop, Swartbooi said it has taken Swapo 27 years to bankrupt state coffers without any significant industrialisation and job creation programme.

When the balance of forces tilted towards change at independence, he said, the elite compromised the people's hope for their self-help programme of corruption.

"With youth unemployment and unemployment in general very high; with rural areas disintegrating; with housing backlogs in urban areas not being addressed adequately; with no industrialisation occurring; with state capacity very weak; with ethnic domination and exclusion openly exercised, and majoritarianism rather than genuine democracy being exercised; with greed and materialism driving the elites' interest at all and any cost, society is beginning to readjust towards an alternative reality capable of a fresh and genuine transformation mode," he stated.

Swartbooi added that "the one-party state is no longer viable nor right".

He furthermore charged that Swapo never took the return of ancestral land as a major priority.

Swanu, he said, which was led by people from communities who were dispossessed of their land, took the land question up as a key priority area.

Swapo's approach to land reform was anchored on the response of whites to Namibia's independence, he continued.

"If whites left the country, Swapo would take the farms. If they stayed, the land would be nationalised, and land owned by absentee foreigners would be taken with compensation," he stated.

He added that there was no talk about returning the land lost to the Germans and South Africans to its rightful owners.

"We joined and voted for a party that we did not fully understand, and when some spoke, they were ostracised," he stressed.

The parliamentarian also blasted a notion advanced during the regional land consultations in the north which rejected ancestral land claims, saying such reports show how different colonial experiences are, and how colonialism impacted more weightily on some communities.

"I have always found it suspicious and false, the assertion that all suffered equally under colonialism. We don't need the north to determine the future for our children," he remarked, adding that the LPM, which offers a different political perspective, will determine that future for those who were robbed of their ancestral land, and will succeed in making a better day for their children a reality.