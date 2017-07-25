Namibia: Workers Claim Company Sells Jobs

LABOUR inspectors are investigating an Okahandja company, Baby Face Empire Construction CC, for not paying workers and asking some to pay to get jobs.

Baby Face Empire Construction CC, owned by Riaan Frans Samaria, is involved in road construction work.

Labour inspector Henry Ndeuyema confirmed last week that he was investigating the company after six workers had laid formal complaints.

The workers, Ndeuyema said, alleged that they were asked to pay amounts ranging from N$80 to N$1 000 to get jobs.

They also complained about not having been paid since May this year.

The Namibian could not establish, however, how many people are employed at the company. Samaria last week said he was too busy to comment, and referred The Namibian to his lawyer, Renny Strauss from Engelbrecht Attorneys. Strauss said he could not comment because of pending talks between the two parties scheduled for Friday. One of the people who laid a complaint against the company, said she had paid N$80 to get a post at the company.

"I do not want to work for them any more. I just want my pay," the worker said.

A general worker at Baby Face Empire CC claimed that right after they signed contracts in May, they were ordered to build a wall at Samaria's private property in Okahandja without pay, adding that it was not part of the terms stipulated in the contract.