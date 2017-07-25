Namibia: #WeAreOne Campaign to Celebrate LGBTI Community

THE misconceptions about lesbian, transgender, bisexual and intersex (LGBTI) people is that they are "unAfrican, unnatural, unchristian, immoral, abhorrent, other", says Out-Right Namibia (ORN) director Friedel Dausab.

"These are the titles that Namibian LGBTI persons have carried for eons. Despite the Namibian Constitution and international human rights agreements and laws that require non-discrimination to be extended to all Namibians."

Citing the criminalisation of consensual sex between two adult males under the Sexual Offences Act as the root of the processes of othering the LGBTI community while diminishing their fundamental human rights, Dausab clarifies the misconception that identifying as LGBTI is criminal.

Existing in a country where LGBTI people are not protected under the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, same sex relationships cannot be regarded as domestic relationships and in which sexual orientation and gender identity are not stated as grounds for non-discrimination in the workplace, the LGBTI community continues to thrive and co-exist with fellow Namibians.

To celebrate this, dispel harmful myths and draw attention to the local LGBTI reality, Out-Right Namibia, with LifeLine/ChildLine and Positive Vibes Trust, presents the #WeAreOne campaign.

A five-day advocacy event featuring a media engagement breakfast, 'This is me' workshop for LGBTI youth, a panel discussion titled 'The Impact of the Homophobic and Transphobic Rhetoric on the LGBTI Community in Namibia', a 'Bond Fire' and float building evening, a safe house fundraiser performance by comedic South African drag queen Lilly Slaptsilli at The Warehouse Theatre and an Independence Avenue march for unity, inclusivity and acceptance.

Funded by the European Union, Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa and Comic Relief, Dausab says #WeAreOne "aims to celebrate the rich tapestry of Namibian LGBT lives, while addressing social and policy discriminatory laws, policies and practices."

Celebrating diverse expressions in 'One Namibia' regardless of nationality, language, age, skin colour, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and aimed largely at LGBTI communities, activists, allies and supporters who wish to redress homophobic and transphobic rhetoric in the country, the campaign also gives an opportunity to members of the general population.

Those who, according to Dausab, "would like to understand and dialogue on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression to ultimately work together to make our constitution, its human rights objectives and citizen participation a reality for all Namibians."

Hoping to see Namibians from all walks of life take part in the parade beginning at 'the Kudu statue' on the corner of John Meinert and Independence Avenue and ending at the Warehouse Theatre where a market, mini festival and Lip Sync Battle hosted by Sean K and Midnight Monroe will entertain and award the winner N$3 000 while mobile health trucks provide free HIV tests and counselling and #WeAreOne launches an advocacy video, the campaign's final day will kick off this Saturday, 29 July at 09h00.

"Through this event, we hope to showcase the vibrancy of Namibia, the various expressions and celebrate diversity whilst emphasising that all these diverse expressions, identities and orientations have a place in Namibia and we can co-exist peacefully, economically, spiritually and lovingly," says Dausab who hopes the event will encourage dialogue with leaders in government as well as those in religious and traditional spaces.

Dausab also hopes that, through greater visibility, the nation will see LGBTI people as fellow citizens and that discrimination, verbal abuse and hate speech as well as violent crimes against members of the LGBTI community will be reduced throughout the country.

"We are advocating the legal recognition and social acceptance of all marginalised groups in the country and legal protection from discriminatory policies and practices," he says.

"We want to be safe and treated with respect and courtesy in the streets, in places of public service, in our homes and in our intimate relationships like any other Namibian citizen."

Follow #WeAreOne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For the campaign schedule, contact Out-Right Namibia on 061 237329 or email zellmaribrandt@gmail.com

-martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram