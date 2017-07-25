24 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fire Destroys Sonop Primary School Hostel

By Rhonie Garoëb

A PART of the Sonop Primary School girl's hostel block at Mariental caught fire yesterday morning between 09h00 and 11h00, leaving the girls without clothes and blankets.

According to the police's Hardap regional commander John Lifasi, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and no casualties were reported.

"I can confirm there was a fire at the hostel, but the prompt response of the fire brigade brought it under control. A portion of the block was damaged.

"At this moment, I cannot divulge what exactly caused the fire. We are waiting for the forensic investigation team from Windhoek to do a thorough investigation," Lifasi said.

Hardap governor Esme Isaack also arrived at the scene, and told Nampa that measures were put in place to accommodate the girls at the Empelheim Junior Secondary School (JSS) hostel.

"We are currently negotiating with the superintendent of Empelheim to clear one block to accommodate the girls of Sonop hostel," Isaack said, adding that she had asked Mariental parents with pupils in the hostel to take their children home so that they can find accommodation for pupils from outside town.

She also appealed to Mariental residents to assist the victims.

"I am calling on Good Samaritans of our town to help with clothing and blankets as these girls are left without anything," Isaack said.

Education director of the Hardap region, Mzingisi Gqwede, said he was in Windhoek at the time of the fire, and was driving back to Mariental with a ministerial investigation team.

"I will only be able to determine the cause and costs of the fire on Monday as I am on my way to Mariental now," he stated.

- Nampa

