Kenya: Laikipia Gubernatorial Candidate Appeals IEBC Verdict

Laikipia governorship candidate Ndiritu Mureithi has appealed a ruling by the electoral body ordering him to destroy his campaign material after he was found in breach of the electoral code of conduct.

Mr Muriithi, who is former president Mwai Kibaki's nephew, in his appeal said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) erred in the ruling.

The High Court granted the independent candidate stay on Saturday and fixed the hearing date for Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee directed Mr Muriithi to pay a Sh500,000 fine and remove posters bearing Jubilee Party colours and images of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

DISQUALIFIED

He was given 48 hours to comply with the ruling or risk being disqualified from contesting.

Through his lawyers Kabugu & Company Advocates, the candidate said the IEBC ignored his evidence arguing that the Electoral Code of Conduct only talks of political party symbols and does not stop candidates from associating with each other.

"The Commission erred in law and in fact in failing to take appreciate that all independent candidates for political offices have always associated with their preferred presidential candidate," he noted.

Mr Murithii faulted the ruling saying he had a right to associate with the presidential candidate of his choice.

The ruling followed a complaint filed by a Laikipia voter, who accused Mr Muriithi of associating with Jubilee.