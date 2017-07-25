Namibia: Katutura Expo Commemorates Gospel Singer Charlz

THE seventh edition of the popular Katutura Expo will commemorate the late gospel star Charlz on Sunday, 6 August.

The expo will take place under the theme 'Driving towards breaking barriers of economic inequality' from 1 to 6 August, however, the spotlight will be on the Katutura Expo Gospel Bash at the Katutura MultiPurpose Youth Stadium (Independence arena) behind Katutura Shoprite.

The gospel bash will pay tribute to Charlz, whose real name is Charles Nguvenjengua Zambuee, and will feature poetry, motivational talks and other activities.

"We've never had all of these things in the past expos," head of the church committee and organiser Yvonne Hangara said. "We will be having different choirs performing as well. Usually it was a come together, sing and pray type of thing, but this time, things will be much different."

Celebrated as the Katutura Expo Gospel Bash, the show will include artists such as Mz Yvonne, Pride, Esme and Worship Elevators. Churches will also bring their best thanks to the choirs Soli Deo Gloria, Seventh Day Adventists, Followers of Christ, St John Apostolic Faith Mission and many more choirs and artists.

"We will also be giving out food parcels to orphanages to help the needy," Hangara added. "We are calling on sponsors and support from all walks of life."

Doors open from 10h00 to 15h00 and entrance is free.

Charlz was a gospel singer who entertained the masses. He died in January after a short illness at Katutura Hospital in Windhoek.

He was a finalist in the Best Gospel Artist category in the 2012 Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) and was the founder and president of Charlz Muzik Records.