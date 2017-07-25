Namibia: Resettle People in Their Regions - Mafwe Chief

CHIEF George Simasiku Mamili of the Mafwe Traditional Authority says he does not understand why people would want to be resettled in regions other than their own.

He made these remarks on Friday during the Zambezi regional consultative workshop ahead of the second national land conference pencilled in for September this year.

The workshop started on Thursday at Katima Mulilo, and was attended by political leaders, government officials, traditional authority leaders and members of the public.

"We have long received and accommodated many needy people in this region, but they have repaid us by disregarding our customs and transferring parts of our land without our knowledge. Therefore, we cannot continue with resettlement," he stressed.

Mamili said the term resettlement is being used loosely and not what it is meant for - to resettle people who lost land to settlers.

"My understanding of resettlement is that it aims to find land for displaced citizens, but what I am observing is that we are using the so-called resettlement programme to promote commercial farming with people who are already doing well in society.

"In other words, you are resettling people who already have land. We advocate interventions which will benefit our subjects, instead of causing poverty and conflict among ourselves," he stated.

Mamili explained that the struggle for land and independence took the sweat and effort of many to safeguard and preserve these same resources.

"It is, therefore, disappointing to note that people now have to suffer for land. Our existing communal areas cannot co-exist with commercial farmland for resettlement in the Zambezi region because we are already facing an increase in population, which in turn creates more demand for land utilisation.

"Therefore, the Mafwe Traditional Authority would strongly propose that the second land conference in September recognises the existing tribal boundaries for the purpose of mutual respect, peace, harmony and constitutional obligations to prevail within the nation," he said, adding that they recognise the need for resettling every needy citizen.

The Mafwe Traditional Authority is also experiencing problems with disgruntled leaseholders when it comes to paying levies.

"We collect royalties from village councils and communities, including a land tax on leasehold rights, which make up our revenue as the Mafwe Traditional Authority.

"However, these days, we have a problem with leaseholders who are complaining about paying the levy which is part of the agreement.

"We are also facing another problem in the Mafwe Traditional Authority area of jurisdiction, which is the setting of boundaries and allocation of land by other traditional authorities in our land without consulting us, which clearly goes against the Katima Declaration of 1993," he said.

Mamili added that chiefs are there to preserve culture because a nation without culture is like a tree without roots.

"It should be noted that the struggle for the independence of Namibia was started by the chiefs, and for that, they should be recognised and respected."

Land reform deputy minister Priscilla Boois praised government for providing a platform for discussing land issues.

"The land question is about addressing dispossession, equity and promoting productive and sustainable livelihoods through implementing programmes targeted at poverty eradication.

"As a ministry, we are asking the nation to be ready to reassess, discuss and map the way forward in terms of our mandate.

"This time, we are also guided and make reference to our different experiences as Namibians on what has worked, what did not work, what needs to be adjusted, fine-tuned or totally discarded in terms of our land policy and legal framework," she said.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu said the land question has reached a stage where it needs to be answered, and the government needs to pay attention to the cries of landless Namibians.