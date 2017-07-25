Uganda: Valuers and Surveyors Warned on Misconduct

Kampala — Uganda's Minister for Land Housing and Urban Development Betty Amongi Akena has urged practicing Valuers and Surveyors to uphold professional and ethical codes of conduct as in cases of over valuing, mapping out gazetted territory and land fraud are on the rise in the country .

"As Government we liberalized the economy in all sectors but the challenge we are facing is the lack of integrity among some professionals.

"This must change if the private sector is to secure business with Government. We are in the process of developing new guidelines for our professionals to ensure that the two parties (Private surveyors and Government) win," said Amongi.

Amongi said majority of the surveyors and property Valuers have tendencies of over valuing properties such as lands where Government intends to construct infrastructures, such as roads.

This she said has on many occasions affected government financially because of surveyor's unprofessional conducts.

She warned that if surveyors in private practice fail to comply with the professional code, the government will stop contracting them on Government projects.

"We're not against subcontracting but give tenders to qualified surveyors. This will solve many challenges that are associated with inexperienced surveyors," said Amongi.

Judy Rugasira Kyanda, the New Chairperson of the Surveyors Registration Board (SRB), stated the importance of professional development to the surveying industry.

"Continuous professional development is critical in enabling the Surveyors Registration Board achieve the mandate of regulating and controlling the practice and activities of the surveying profession," she said.