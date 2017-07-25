Namibia: Northern Hospitals Run Out of Health Passports

SOME state hospitals and clinics in the Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto regions have run out of health passports.

The Namibian understands that some of the hospitals - Oshakati, Engela, Eenhana and Omuthiya - have been without the passports for the past three months.

Medical personnel have been left to write prescriptions and medical records on pieces of paper.

Although The Namibian could not get hold of the Ohangwena and Oshana health directors - John Hango and Johanna Haimene - a patient at the Oshakati State Hospital, Michael Kamanya from Okatana, said that he had seen other patients' particulars being written on pieces of paper.

" I don't know whether it is because there are no cards, but I saw some people being given papers," he stated.

Yet another patient, Rosaria Nghifikwa from Ongha in the Ohangwena Ohangwena region, also said she has seen patients being issued with papers at the hospital yesterday.

"Just check around, you can see some of them carrying papers," she said.

A nurse at the Oshakati State Hospital, who declined to provide her identity for fear of victimisation, said the issue of health passports was a real concern.

"If a patient, for instance, comes here in a bad condition and cannot talk, I would just look at their health passports and know their medical history. But with this situation, it is hard," the nurse stressed.

The nurse said if a patient has an old health passport, they have to staple the pieces of paper onto the pages.

Another nurse at the same hospital, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said patients referred to this hospital from the Engela and Eenhana hospitals in Ohangwena have also complained about a shortage of health passports.

"Most of them come here with loose papers only," the nurse lamented.

A health worker at the Omuthiya District Hospital in Oshikoto said the hospital has not had health passports in stock for a few months now.

"It is not only the hospital, but even the clinic does not have any. It is the same everywhere," the health worker said.

A patient who spoke to The Namibian at the Oshakati State Hospital yesterday expressed concern that medical information is being written on loose pieces of paper.

"It is unacceptable that people's health information is written on a piece of paper. How many pieces of paper will we have to carry? Every time we come for treatment, we get a new piece," the patient said.

"We understand it is because the government is broke, but they should prioritise and make a plan," the patient added.