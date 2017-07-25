Namibia: 'Lira - Making Herstory'

book review

'Lira - Making HerStory: A Decade of Achievement' is an open book, so to say, of the South African singer's early life and her journey in music.

Published by Struik in 2013 and written with Clyde Meela and Robin C Kohl, it is shockingly revealing and will revert you to its 237 pages as though you were having a one-on-one conversation with the beautiful musician herself. She does warn at the beginning of the book that it will captivate and it does just that.

I personally connect with her song 'I Am A Believer', which inspired me to read the book through which I gained more insight into what she faced in her life and which informed the inspirational lyrics.

The book details how Lira rose from a humble background in Johannesburg, a life very much shaped by the harsh realities of apartheid. She tells of how she grew up listening to Miriam Makeba, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone. Lira shares that her life was certainly no fairy tale, neither was her rise to success which featured its fair share of dashed hopes.

Through all the ups and downs, she committed her plans to God and eventually achieved her goals. No less than a decade of effort is what it took for her to ascend to the top of South African entertainment (hence the title of the book).

And while the journey was not without many frustrations and hardships, the soulful songstress fought on to become one of the region's most celebrated artists, having performed before the likes of Nelson Mandela and Barak Obama, to mention a few.

Moving on from her biography, the book goes on to describe Lira's inspirations, thoughts and her motivation to sing and provides insight to how she arrives at her lyrics which include real life experiences such as betrayal, love, rejection, failure and success.

Some of her greatest inspirations include her grandmother, mother, biological father (who divorced her mother and relocated to the US) and her stepfather.

In the book, Lira expounds on her career and what it took to rise to stardom, reflecting her lifestyle and the characteristics that play a part in her longevity.

To reach the top in the music industry is no minimal achievement, her success story is an example to every reader and upcoming musician in Africa and the world at large. It becomes clear that Lira is not only a talented singer but a hardworking and persistent person too.

The book includes photos and information that was previously withheld from the public as the star gives fans some insight into her marriage to Robin Kohl, who is also her manager. She shares anecdotes about their first date and admits that while it was not love at first sight, Kohl was a breath of fresh air.