Malawi: Kalulu Retains Nico Life Golf Title

Lilongwe based golfer Mike Kalulu earned himself the bragging rights, when he emerged champion for the Nico Life Insurance golf tournament held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the country's premier golf course of Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC).

Playing handicap (HCP) 18, the golfer came out top in a field of over 90 golfers from Lilongwe and other golf clubs to retain the title he got at the club last year after winning last year's edition of the tournament.

"I am on top of my game at the moment and I knew I would defend the title. I'm glad Nico Life will be coming again next year- I will defend the title again," bragged Kalulu after getting his trophy and prize from Nico Life Chief Executive Officer Eric Chapola.

On second position was Cris Mpanga, who had 40 stablefold points followed by veteran Smile Namagonya on 37 and Felix Ochiengi, who was counted out by Namagonya.

Airtel Malawi's Charles Kamoto claimed the longest drive but nobody managed the nearest-the-pin, whose prize went to the fourth position.

Modesta Soko, boasting of HCP 33 was champion for the ladies' category with 39 points to her credit as Jochebed Mpanga settled for second position. Sandra Komakech was the third-best lady golfer while faith Longwe and Mina Mkadawire shared the longest drive and nearest-the-pin prizes for the section.

Chapola, speaking during the prize presentation hailed the golfers and company clients for gracing the day-long event and pledged another tournament next year.

"Our aim was to interact with golfers, most of whom are our customers and get feedback from them on our services. We also seized the opportunity to update our customers and clients on the new products that we are offering. I am pleased to say we are impressed with the response," said Chapola.

The Nico Life CEO extended the company's social responsibility by handing over a K500,000 cheque to Ndi Moyo Palliative Care Centre of Salima.