Works minister Alpheus !Naruseb yesterday asked Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to reject a proposal endorsed by nine ministries to close down the Roads Contractor Company (RCC).

A document seen by The Namibian shows that !Naruseb wrote to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, pleading with her to consider "the future of the country", and that it could be more costly to close down the parastatal than bailing it out.

!Naruseb's letter to the premier was triggered by recommendations by the Cabinet committee on treasury which decided last week to close the RCC, an entity which employs about 400 workers.

The Cabinet committee on treasury agreed to restructure "the RCC into a new entity capacitated to fulfil its primary strategic mandate, and that the cost associated with the winding-up of the RCC be borne by the government".

"The new entity will absorb more or less 400 employees to be affected by the restructuring of the RCC," the Cabinet committee said.

The committee proposed that RCC property be sold to Namibian Post and Telecommunications Holdings (NPTH), the state holding company which is also facing dismantling and holds government's stakes in MTC, NamPost and Telecom Namibia.

!Naruseb said the recommendations by the Cabinet committee on treasury to close down the RCC and form another state-owned road construction entity was not feasible since the state could end up losing up to N$10 billion in direct and indirect costs and opportunities.

"The recommendation to create a new entity to fulfil its primary mandate will cost government about N$1 billion to N$2 billion to close and re-establish with all plant/equipment, systems and operational cash injections," !Naruseb stated.

People familiar with the thinking of the group of ministers pushing for the RCC's closure said the proposal to form a new entity appears to be a tactic to close the RCC, only to later claim that there was no money to form a new company.

"The recommendation to absorb 400 current RCC staff into a new state entity, by way of retrenching and re-employing, will cost the government about N$70 million in retrenchment costs," the works minister responded to the recommendation by the committee to turn the RCC into a department of the works ministry. He advised government to reject the committee's recommendation, and to approve the initial proposal to bail out the RCC.

According to him, the recommendation by the committee to sell the RCC's property, currently valued at N$237 million, could amount to approximately N$2 billion losses to the state if developed, instead of being parked in NPTH. There are fears that some well-connected individuals would snap up RCC property after they are transferred to NPTH.

!Naruseb also said the immediate cost of shutting down the RCC could be anything between N$500 million and N$1 billion.

In addition, the shutting down of the RCC would mean the parastatal could be missing out on N$2,3 billion in road projects.

The Namibian understands that !Naruseb was soundly defeated by fellow ministers last week at the meeting of the Cabinet committee on treasury.

Out of 10 ministries at that meeting, only !Naruseb supported bailing out the RCC, while the other nine pushed for its closure.

Sources familiar with the meeting said ministers who supported the closure of the RCC included finance minister Calle Schlettwein, economic planning minister Tom Alweendo, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste, attorney general Sacky Shanghala, agriculture minister John Mutorwa, mines minister Obeth Kandjoze and higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi.

The others on the committee who pushed for the closure of the RCC included deputy trade minister Pieter van der Walt, and deputy fisheries minister Samuel Ankama.

The recommendations of the committee still have to go to either Cabinet, or the Cabinet committee on overall policy and priorities, headed by President Hage Geingob. That powerful committee, which also includes Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, is set to meet tommorow at 10h00. The RCC death row debate could be discussed at that meeting. The President, who is set to address the media this week on national issues, can turn down the recommendation of the Cabinet committee. SMSes sent to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and !Naruseb went unanswered yesterday.

RCC officials claim that the finance ministry has deliberately withheld funding from them in order to bring the RCC to its knees. One example cited is the N$70 million that they were supposed to get from the finance ministry in 2015, but never received.

RCC officials furthermore claim that the plan to close down the parastatal was contrary to national objectives. A senior executive from the sinking parastatal said the public enterprises ministry produced a report this year, stating that road construction contracts were lucrative in Namibia, but the same ministry supported closing down the RCC which could represent the interests of the state in those projects, as outlined in the Harambee Prosperity Plan and the fifth National Development Plan.

A former RCC executive who spoke to The Namibian last week said the parastatal could still be a key player in the market if it focused on the maintenance of roads, instead of going into window-dressing partnerships on large projects.

RCC officials said they can even survive with a N$150 million bailout from government, and that the shortfall should not be used as a reason to close it down.