Malawi: Kell Kay to Drop EP Ahead of Untitled Debut Album in October

Award winning RnB artist from Lilongwe, Kell Kay has announced he will drop an Extended Play ahead of his untitled debut album launch in October.

The EP which has 6 songs will be set free month end, July 31.

Titled 'All For You' the EP is a warm up to the album launch.

"All For You is a dedication to son Ryan and it will be available for free to everyone".

"And not only a dedication to son Ryan but also a thank you to fans and God" says Kay.

Ryan is 1 year old. He was born on June 23, 2016.

No specific date for the album has been given but confirmation is expected in due time .

Here is a look at the official EP track list

Beautiful

Mpaka Pamenepo

Mbuli

simple gal ft Young Kay

Listen

Mr Yesu ft Gwamba

Production credits go to Henwood, Chance, Trickybeats and West Cole who did guitar in every song of the EP.

Linking up with fellow award winner and one of the most respected gospel Hip Hop artist in the country, Gwamba, the two talk about how we need Jesus when in need of something on Mr Yesu.

Mr Yesu is basically just thanking HIM for what he does. Life, family, friends, work and everything in between.

The song summarizes the whole EP Project.