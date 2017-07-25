Malawi U-17 Thrash Zimbabwe 5-0 - Cosafa Cup

A brace from Chinsinsi Maonga and a goal each from Chikondi Mbeta, Franklin Titani and Patrick Mwaungulu saw Malawi Under 17 soccer team to a 5-0 demolition of Zimbabwe at the ongoing Cosafa Cup Youth Championship hosted by Mauritius.

This was the Junior Flames second successive win at the tournament after comfortably beating the Zebras of Botswana 2-0 in the opening match last Saturday.

In Monday's encounter, Titani registered his name on the score sheet when he gave the Juniour Flames the lead in as early as 16 mintes before Maonga increased the lead in the 42nd minute.

First half ended 2-0 in favour of the Junior Flames.

Come second half, the lads continued from where they had left in the first half and they got the third goal through Mbeta two minutes after recess.

Maonga bounced back in the 67th minute to complete his brace making it 4-0.

As everyone thought the match will end 4-0, it was Mwaungulu who hit the last nail on Zimbabwe's coffin inside the added one minute.

Malawi's Maonga was voted as Man of the Match.

As we went online, the Junior Flames had maintained their lead at the top of Group A with six points after playing two matches.

They will play their final group match against hosts Mauritius on Wednesday.

Mauritius beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their opening match and will be in action against Botswana on Monday afternoon.

Two top teams from Group A and B will progress to the semifinal stage.

Malawi who last year finished on third and took home a bronze are tipped to be one of the favourites alongside Zambia to win this year's tournament.

They last won the cup in 2001 when they hosted the tournament.